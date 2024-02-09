Cloudfare stock surges on Q4 revenue jump

Shares of Cloudflare (NET) gained ground Friday after the cybersecurity firm delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with a 32% year-over-year surge in revenue. The company cited robust customer demand shaping up in 2024 amid heightened cyber risks tied to an election cycle.

