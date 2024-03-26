Cocoa prices hit record high, global supply deficit looms

Cocoa prices (CC=F) briefly hit an all-time high on Tuesday, reaching over $10,000, as consumer strength remains high and supply is constrained. According to a Bloomberg report, poor crops in key West Africa growers are in part responsible for what could be the third straight annual supply deficit for the world.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss cocoa price drivers and their impact on confection makers.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino