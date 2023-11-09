Consumer has been 'remarkably resilient,' Edgewell CEO says

Sales for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) — the owner of the Schick shaving brand and Banana Boat sunscreen —may have dipped in its fiscal fourth quarter, but the wellness anticipates strengthened demand going forward into 2024.

Edgewell Personal Care CEO Rod Little joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the trajectory of consumer spending the wellness brand is anticipating, especially amid events such as the resumption of student loan payments.

Broad-based growth, the consumer's been healthy," Little says. "From here, I think there's a question, and maybe there's a concern on where the consumer goes from here, but it's been remarkably resilient to this point."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.