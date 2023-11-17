Consumer spending is going through a 'normalization': Analyst

Amid questions around slowing consumer spending, RBC's Capital Markets Managing Director Nik Modi says consumers are not entirely cutting back on spending, but instead exhibiting caution. Shoppers still buy desired goods, just in notably smaller quantities or sizes.

Modi notes beauty categories and fragrances typically see seasonal demand boosts, but he has seen some "marginal" trade downs and says that if foot traffic comes under pressure, if could impact the sector. Rather than elimination, Modi sees ongoing "normalization" in discretionary consumer spend. Consumers remain interested in indulgent purchases, though perhaps at more measured levels aligned with cooling factors like inflation.

"They still want that candy bar, but they're buying a smaller size. They still want that beverage/alcohol product or spirits, but they're going to 750 mL versus the one and a half liters," Modi tells Yahoo Finance, adding: "...in some instances we're just seeing consumers make choices."

