Coty launches global offering of 33 million shares, eyes Paris listing
Shares of beauty company Coty, Inc. (COTY) trend lower in the pre-market trading session after pushing forward with plans to seek a dual listing on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Yahoo Finance examines the stock action surrounding the beauty brand and its offering of 33 million shares, live from the Nasdaq MarketSite.
For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.