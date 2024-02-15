Crocs' shift to 'pull model' could boost profits: Analyst

Shares of Crocs (CROX) are up Thursday after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and record annual profit. Williams Trading Equity Analyst Sam Poser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the results, noting Crocs is "moving in the right direction".

Poser says the biggest earnings "surprise" was the company's gross margins. He highlights Crocs' shift towards an "aggressive pull model" that could further boost margins. Poser also acknowledges their newly acquired Hey Dude brand is "stabilizing" after initial struggles.

Looking ahead, Poser states Crocs' long-term marketing strategies, driving short-term revenue gains, could continue to lift profits.

