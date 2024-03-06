Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,104.76
    +26.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,661.05
    +75.86 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,031.54
    +91.96 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,068.09
    +14.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.13
    +0.98 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,154.80
    +12.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.40 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1040
    -0.0330 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2728
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4270
    -0.5890 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    66,505.59
    +2,706.93 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,679.31
    +33.15 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,090.78
    -6.85 (-0.02%)
     

CrowdStrike stock pops 10% on earnings, outlook

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed 10% higher after posting better-than-expected fourth quarter results and guidance. The cybersecurity company also announced it would be acquiring Flow Security in a deal set to close in its fiscal first quarter.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the market reaction to the results.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich

