CVS, Walgreens to begin selling mifepristone abortion pill

Pharmacies CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) are reportedly set to begin selling the abortion pill mifepristone, distributing in select states while adhering to various states' abortion laws.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.