Cytokinetics, Albertsons, Kroger, Boeing: Trending tickers

Shares of Cytokinetics (CYTK) are plummeting following a Wall Street Journal report that Novartis (NVS) is backing away from a potential deal to acquire the company.

Both Albertsons Companies (ACI) and Kroger (KR) are trading lower following a Bloomberg report that the Washington state attorney general will sue to block the deal between the two grocery giants.

Boeing (BA) shares are still suffering from the fallout after a door plug on one of its 737 Max 9 jets flew off mid-flight. This time, the slide is on new the Federal Aviation Administration is opening an investigation into Boeing's quality control process.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich