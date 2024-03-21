Darden under pressure as consumers hit 'breaking point': Analyst

Shares of Darden (DRI) are falling Thursday morning as the restaurant operator trimmed its full-year forecast on total sales and same-restaurant sales growth. The stock action is attributed to the higher costs of dining out and the weak performance of Darden's Olive Garden brand.

Guggenheim Securities Senior Analyst Greg Francfort joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Darden's performance and how the company may operate moving forward.

In the coming quarter, Francfort believes Darden's circumstances may improve: "They're guiding to the fourth quarter to be down 50 basis points to up 100 basis points. One of the things we've seen to start January and February is we've seen a tougher weather environment in the country. We've also seen delayed tax refunds that we think have weighed on the consumer. We think some of that will flip here as we get into March and April. But generally, this pressure on the low-income consumer seems like it's been building for a few quarters, and it's clearly at a little more of a breaking point."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino