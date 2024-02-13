Need a new dating app?: What makes Coffee Meets Bagel different

Valentine's day is around the corner. Increasingly, Americans are turning to dating apps to find someone to share the holiday with. Coffee Meets Bagel Co-Founder and CEO Dawoon Kang says people on their app are searching more for long-term relationships and finding a "genuine connection." Coffee Meets Bagel is focused more on individuals searching for those serious, long-term relationships, Kang says, citing that as its "biggest value proposition" in a space that include competitors like Match Group (MTCH) and Bumble (BMBL).

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich