Diabetes-related stocks take hit over weight loss drug craze

Weight loss drugs, like Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Ozempic, have become popular across healthcare providers in regard to diabetes treatment. Although use is limited due to affordability, shares of diabetes drugmakers (DXCM, PODD, TNDM) have seen declines while Ozempic has been a favored choice for consumers.

Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains the growing hype around the drugs and provides insight into what it means for the future of diabetic patients, while also commenting on the demand drops for insulin pumps and glucose monitors.

