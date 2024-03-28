Disney, Florida settle battle over theme park land

STORY: Disney and appointees of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reached a settlement Wednesday to end a high-profile lawsuit over the company's long-standing special tax district in the state.

Disney is one of Florida's biggest employers and the state gave it sole control of that area in 1967 to encourage Disney World's development.

Then in 2022, Disney's then-CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against a DeSantis state bill to limit discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity among younger students.

Critics called it the 'Don't Say Gay' law - and after Disney employees protested, Chapek said it 'should never have passed.'

After that, DeSantis asked the state legislature to revoke Disney's control over the special district, and appointed a new, hand-picked board to oversee it.

However, Disney sidestepped that board with a last-minute contract that cited King Charles III.

It also filed a federal lawsuit against DeSantis and his allies last year.

"But I can tell you that Disney may have gotten everything they wanted in Florida for the last 60 years, but there's a new sheriff in town now and we are not backing down to that."

DeSantis began repeatedly bashing the company he called 'woke Disney' in public appearances as he geared up for his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

Wednesday's news of a settlement comes months since he dropped out of the race.

In the federal lawsuit, Disney had accused DeSantis of 'weaponizing' government over free speech rights.

A judge dismissed the suit in January, but Disney appealed.

That appeal is now on pause while the two sides talk.