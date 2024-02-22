DoorDash stock rises on upgrade from Morgan Stanley

Shares DoorDash (DASH) are moving higher on Thursday after the stock received an upgrade to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley. In a note to clients, the analysts behind the upgrade say that the company "continues to deliver peer-leading and better-than-expected consumer spend and gross order value results across its expanding platform."

Yahoo Finance Anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the latest development for DoorDash and what it could mean for the company moving forward.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino