DoorDash stock slips on Q4 results

DoorDash (DASH) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.30 billion topping estimates of $2.24 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million was better than the expected $356.2 million. The first quarter and full-year outlooks were about in line with expectations.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich