Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,254.23
    -3.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,097.12
    -22.45 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,232.29
    +12.45 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.16
    -13.35 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.27
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    +12.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.61 (+2.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8110
    +0.0940 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2580
    +0.7700 (+0.52%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,639.10
    -347.62 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.16
    +2.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,436.16
    -15.38 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.69 (-0.26%)
     
Breaking News:

US economy adds 336,000 jobs in September, blowing past expectations

E.l.f. Beauty, Apellis Pharma, AutoZone: Trending stocks

Brad Smith, Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

Stocks take in the morning's September jobs report data. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares tick up this morning following an upgrade to "Buy" from Jefferies analysts. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) stock moves higher after an upgrade by JPMorgan to "Overweight," also raising its price target. Lastly, Oppenheimer downgrades AutoZone (AZO) to "Perform" based on lessening pandemic-era tailwinds in the auto parts industry.

Yahoo Finance Live examines several trending stocks this morning.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement