E.l.f. Beauty, Apellis Pharma, AutoZone: Trending stocks

Stocks take in the morning's September jobs report data. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) shares tick up this morning following an upgrade to "Buy" from Jefferies analysts. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) stock moves higher after an upgrade by JPMorgan to "Overweight," also raising its price target. Lastly, Oppenheimer downgrades AutoZone (AZO) to "Perform" based on lessening pandemic-era tailwinds in the auto parts industry.

Yahoo Finance Live examines several trending stocks this morning.

