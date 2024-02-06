E.l.f. Beauty, Enphase Energy, H&R Block: Earnings in focus
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) raises its full-year guidance after topping its third-quarter earnings estimates.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock surges despite reported mixed fourth-quarter earnings.
Lastly, tax prep service H&R Block (HRB) beats fiscal second-quarter revenue estimates.
For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.