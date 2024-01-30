Advertisement
Yahoo Finance Chartbook:

33 charts that explain markets and the economy right now

Earnings, economic data deliver mixed signals about economy

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

After a slew of earnings from companies like General Motors (GM) and UPS (UPS) today — with more to come after Tuesday's closing bell from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) — how is corporate outlook holding up against expectations for the economy?

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton comment on what earnings results and recent economic prints are revealing about the US consumer.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

