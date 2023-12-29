Economic factors that will indicate a soft landing in 2024

The Federal Reserve has been at the center of much of the discussion throughout Wall Street for 2023, speculating the nature of monetary policy decisions and their forward impacts. The discussion persists into 2024 as inflation appears to be cooling down, and it becomes increasingly likely the Fed plans to cut interest rates.

GLOBALT Investments Senior Portfolio Manager Keith Buchanan and Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick join Yahoo Finance to discuss the Fed's potential next moves and some of the factors that could indicate a soft landing for the economy in 2024.

Buchanan mentions financials as one sector that could deal with most scenarios: "We're looking selectively, we're warming up to what the financials and, particularly, the banks can offer, especially when we look up at the market cap skills of some the bracket banks."

