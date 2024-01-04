Eli Lilly, Mobileye, Home Depot: Trending Tickers

Eli Lilly (LLY) warns against the use of weight-loss drugs, such as the pharmaceutical company's own Zepbound and Mounjaro, for "cosmetic" purposes. Eli Lilly has also launched a website for telehealth access to obesity drugs.

Shares of autonomous driving developer Mobileye (MBLY) have fallen by 25% Thursday morning after warning of a 50% drop in its first-quarter revenue.

Home Depot (HD) stock was upgraded to "Overweight" by Barclays analysts.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.