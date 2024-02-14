Energy: What rising electricity costs mean for your bill
Electricity prices rise higher despite overall energy prices cooling in January, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) print. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Ines Ferré explains the inflationary pressures pushing energy costs higher as utility operators pass off fixed costs.
For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.