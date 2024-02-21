Advertisement
Etsy posts mixed Q4 results

Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

Etsy (ETSY) posted mixed fourth quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported earnings of $0.62 per share compared to estimates of $0.78. Revenue, however, was better than expected, $842.3 million versus the Street's estimate of $827.3 million. Gross merchandise sales of $4.01 billion was about in line with expectations.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break the report down.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

