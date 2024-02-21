Etsy posts mixed Q4 results

Etsy (ETSY) posted mixed fourth quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported earnings of $0.62 per share compared to estimates of $0.78. Revenue, however, was better than expected, $842.3 million versus the Street's estimate of $827.3 million. Gross merchandise sales of $4.01 billion was about in line with expectations.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break the report down.

