'Every hard landing starts with a soft landing': Stifel CEO

Yahoo Finance Live checks in with Stifel Financial CEO Ron Kruszewski (SF) at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to discuss his outlook for the US economy and the potential for a Federal Reserve pivot. While some investors expect rate cuts as soon as March, Kruszewski believes, "the Fed will cut less than the market thinks and not as soon as the market thinks."

With inflation still a paramount concern, he believes the Fed won't suddenly declare "‘we’ve solved the problem’" after one lower inflation release. Though recent data has some optimistic the US will see a soft landing, Kruszewski cautions "there's so many variables we don't know" - especially given that global geopolitical events could upend stability.

Case in point, he flags concerns about fraying economic partnerships like the Bretton Woods trade system. If coordination unravels and countries "throw sand in the gears", it may impact prices and trade, reversing promising inflation progress, he explains.

While "everything is set up" for steady growth on paper, Kruszewski notes too much doubt persists whether from Fed missteps or external shocks.

