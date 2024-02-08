Expedia stock falls sharply on earnings, names new CEO

Shares of Expedia Group (EXPE) fell in after-hours trading. The travel company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.72 compared to a $1.69 estimate. Revenue of $2.89 billion was in line with expectations. However, gross bookings fell short of expectations. The company also announced Ariane Gorin will be its new CEO effective May 13, with current CEO Peter Kern to serve as Vice Chair of the company's board

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the report.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.