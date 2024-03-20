Fed decision on interest rates, Micron earnings on tap: Yahoo Finance Live

It’s a big day on Wall Street. The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rates and release its latest Summary of Economic Projections, which includes officials’ outlook for where they think rates are headed. The announcement will be followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. After the bell, the focus shifts to Micron (MU) which will be releasing its second quarter results. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Intel (INTC), PDD Holdings (PDD).

Top guests today include:

2:15 p.m. ET - Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income

2:20 p.m. ET - Claudia Sahm, Sahm Consulting Founder; Former Federal Reserve Board Economist

3:30 p.m. ET - Roger Aliaga-Diaz, Vanguard Global Head of Portfolio Construction

4:15 p.m. ET - Rolf Bulk, New Street Research Analyst

4:20 p.m. ET - Mark Mahaney, Evercore ISI Managing Director & Head of Internet Research