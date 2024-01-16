Fed talk, bank earnings continue, retail sales data in view

Here's what to watch on Wednesday Jan. 17th:

All eyes are on the economy with new retail sales data on tap—with high hopes for a robust holiday shopping season.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman are all on tap to speak at various events, which could provide additional insights on what the Fed's next interest rate move may be.

Charles Schwab (SCHW), Discover (DFS), US Bancorp (USB.BA), and Citizens Financial (CFG) are set to report earnings.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim