Fisker stock: NYSE suspends trading, starts delisting process

1
Akiko Fujita and Josh Lipton

The New York Stock Exchange is suspending trading in shares of EV automaker Fisker (FSR) and has started the delisting process. The NYSE says the stock "is no longer suitable for listing based on 'abnormally low' price levels." It comes after Fisker revealed that talks with talks with a larger automaker ended with no deal.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Akiko Fujita discuss the move in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

