Fisker stock: NYSE suspends trading, starts delisting process

The New York Stock Exchange is suspending trading in shares of EV automaker Fisker (FSR) and has started the delisting process. The NYSE says the stock "is no longer suitable for listing based on 'abnormally low' price levels." It comes after Fisker revealed that talks with talks with a larger automaker ended with no deal.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.