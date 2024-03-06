Advertisement
Foot Locker stock plunges after issuing disappointing outlook

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) plummeted 30% after issuing full-year guidance that fell short of Street estimates. The athletic-shoe retailer also announced it was going to take longer to reach the financial goals set as part of its "Lace Up" growth plan.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton discuss the stock's moves.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich

