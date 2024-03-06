Foot Locker stock plunges after issuing disappointing outlook

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) plummeted 30% after issuing full-year guidance that fell short of Street estimates. The athletic-shoe retailer also announced it was going to take longer to reach the financial goals set as part of its "Lace Up" growth plan.

