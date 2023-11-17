Gap, BJ's Wholesale, and Ross retailers: Trending Tickers

Gap (GPS) soared after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, posting $3.77 billion in revenue versus $3.60 billion expected. Despite sales dropping to $3.77 billion, down from $4 billion last year, the stock is up 30% for the day and almost 60% year-to-date.

BJ's Wholesale (BJ) reported third-quarter earnings. The warehouse club retailer's same-store sales missed estimates and cited shifts in consumer behavior and other headwinds for its weaker sales outlook.

Ross Stores (ROST) third quarter results beat analyst estimates on both the bottom and top-line. The retailer also boosted its full-year guidance. During the company conference call, CEO Barbara Rentler said “we also remain confident in the resilience of the off-price sector, and our ability to operate successfully within it, especially given consumers’ heightened focus on value and convenience,” pointing to wary consumers who have been looking for value during high inflation.

