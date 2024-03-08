General Electric stock receives upgrade from J.P. Morgan

Shares of General Electric (GE) are trading higher after J.P. Morgan issued an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $180 for the company. The analyst designated GE the "premier large-capitalization name in commercial aerospace."

Yahoo Finance Anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the latest developments for the company, discussing why the valuation presents some risk.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino