Harley-Davidson, Philip Morris, Kenvue: Trending tickers

Harley-Davidson (HOG) shares are popping on optimism over its outlook for electric vehicles sales, though 2024 motorcycle sales guidance fell shy of estimates.

Shares of Philip Morris (PM) drifted lower in early trading after its fourth-quarter earnings and full-year guidance disappointed investors. However, shares of rival British American Tobacco (BTI) traded higher despite taking a larger-than-expected write-down on its US brands.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) spinoff Kenvue (KVUE) issued full-year guidance that was softer than the Street was expecting.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down some of Thursday morning's trending tickers.

