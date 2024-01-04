Hasbro's company 'tone' has changed: Analyst on downgrade

Hasbro (HAS) received a downgrade from D.A. Davidson to a "Neutral" rating from "Buy," with the price target lowered to $53 per share from $60. The company recently faced massive layoffs due to, what CEO Chris Cocks said to his staff in a memo as, stronger-than-expected “market headwinds."

D.A. Davidson Senior Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser joins Yahoo Finance to explain the reasoning behind Hasbro's downgrade and the toymaker's business outlook.

"The tone of the company has really changed and I would say that happened around the time that I spoke to them when they announced their headcount reductions around December 10 or so," Weiser explains, "and they really made it sound like the growth prospects for the toy business in 2024 were no growth."

