Home builder sentiment climbs for third straight month

More economic data rolls out this week as home builder sentiment reports a third consecutive month of gains, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Yahoo Finance Housing Reporter Dani Romero details the rise in home builder confidence as the index rose to 48 points in February. Romero goes on to outline trends in incentives to prospective homebuyers and homebuilder stocks.

The NAHB issued a correction on its initial press release, amending that February's print is the highest level seen since August 2023, not August 2022.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.