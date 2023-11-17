Home builders expect home starts to rise by 5% in 2024
While home builder sentiment continues to decline into November, home builders are also expecting single-family housing starts to see a 5% bump in 2024, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Yahoo Finance takes a closer look at NAHB data, monitoring home builder stocks and discussing pressures on home pressures ahead of the new year.
