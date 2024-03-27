Housing prices will remain high despite NAR settlement: Barbara Corcoran

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has reached a $418 million settlement after a federal jury ruled that the organization and major brokerages had conspired to inflate broker commissions. The Corcoran Group founder Barbara Corcoran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of this settlement on prices in the housing market.

Corcoran believes that the ruling will not alleviate high housing prices. She highlights that the low housing inventory and increased demand have led to even more price increases. Despite this, Corcoran explains why people looking to buy homes should do so "right now. "It's always my mantra," she adds, "Not because I'm an ex-real estate broker by any means...but it always is true that the minute you go out into the marketplace when everyone else is out, you'll always pay more. Why would you way for that?"

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith