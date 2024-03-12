Inflation remains hot, Boeing’s troubles weigh on Southwest: Yahoo Finance Live

The February Consumer Price Index report showed consumer prices rose 0.4% from January, 3.2% from last year. After stripping out the more volatile food and energy data, prices were up 0.4% from the prior month and 3.8% from a year ago. Though inflation has proven to be stubborn, the Federal Reserve is likely to hold rates steady at its meeting next week. On Wall Street, both shares of Boeing (BA) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) are trending. Southwest says it is reevaluating its full-year financial outlook and may have to trim capacity plans after Boeing told the company to expect fewer 737 Max 8 planes than originally planned. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Oracle (ORCL), 3M (MMM), and On Holding (ONON).

Top guests today include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Liz Young, SoFi Head of Investment Strategy

3:15 p.m. ET - Sarah House, Wells Fargo Senior Economist

3:30 p.m. ET - Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy Executive Chairman

3:45 p.m. ET - Helane Becker TD Cowen Senior Research Analyst

4:45 p.m. ET - Mark Clouse, Campbell Soup Company CEO