Inflation is still weighing on the consumer: Retail expert

Retailers such as Target (TGT) and Foot Locker (FL) are set to report their quarterly results this week. Storch Advisors CEO Jerry Storch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current state of the consumer.

Storch, the former CEO of Toys "R" Us and Hudson's Bay, says so far "the consumer has held up pretty well." Despite this resilience, he notes that "inflation is still real" and other pressures remain, so investors will be watching retail results "with a very sharp eye." Retail earnings reported so far, he says, have been a "mixed bag" with "no real breakout."

He points out that retailers focused on value "have done well," while others in apparel and discretionary categories have "struggled." This divergence highlights the consumer's current emphasis on essentials and stretching their budgets.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith