Intel earnings drag on stocks, American Express and Colgate report: Yahoo Finance Live

Shares of Intel (INTC) are sharply lower this morning after the company's latest earnings report. While fourth-quarter earnings topped analyst estimates, the chip manufacturer issued first-quarter guidance that was below expectations. We will speak with CEO Pat Gelsinger at 11:40 a.m. ET. The news comes near the end of a busy earnings week. This morning we heard from top names including American Express (AXP), Colgate-Palmolive (CG), and Norfolk Southern (NSC). Yahoo finance trending tickers include Visa (V), PayPal (PYPL), and UnitedHealthcare (UNH).



Key guests include:

9 a.m, ET - Christopher Danely, Citi Head of US Semiconductor Research

9:45 a.m. ET - Harmit Singh, Levi Strauss & Co. CFO & Chief Growth Officer

10:30 a.m. ET - Brent Thill, Jefferies Senior Analyst

10:45 a.m. ET - Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO

11:15 a.m. ET - Brendan Jones, Blink Charging CEO