Intel will have one of the greatest turnaround stories: CEO

Intel (INTC) is ramping up its AI chipmaking with its latest product, the Gaudi3. AI and AI chips have been the center of many stories in the news as businesses around the world implement AI into their products and services. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest Intel products and why he believes that the semiconductor market, fueled by AI innovations, could potentially reach a trillion dollars, or more, by the end of the decade.

When asked about the recent record high market, Gelsinger responds: "AI is a driving workload and that workload, we said the semiconductor market $600 billion or so today, a trillion plus by the end of the decade. We see AI as one of those things driving a larger market...So, with that, we see a lot of market value creation yet in front of us."

