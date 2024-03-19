Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    5,178.51
    +29.09 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,110.76
    +320.33 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,166.79
    +63.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.71
    +10.97 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.40
    +0.68 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    2,161.70
    -2.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2970
    -0.0430 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2722
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.8870
    +1.7890 (+1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    63,673.73
    -3,399.00 (-5.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,738.30
    +15.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

Investing outside of the Mag 7: Private equity

Josh Lipton and Yahoo Finance

US Equities (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are moving higher on Tuesday afternoon as the broader market anticipates the Federal Open Market Committee not to move interest rates following its two-day meeting. Alger Director of Market Strategy Brad Neuman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss potential plays for investors as the Federal Reserve appears to embrace a higher-for-longer approach.

Neuman suggests that investors consider alternative asset managers: "So here I'm talking about the public equities of companies that invest in private equity. The case for these stocks is that institutions like pensions endowments have like a 20% to 30% of their allocation into privates, but the mass affluent in this country is about a 3% allocation. In fact, just recently this week CalPERS announced they would be 40% private markets."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

