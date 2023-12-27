Investing in REITs: One stock to buy and one to avoid

Real Estate Investment Trusts or REITs have been hit by issues such as high interest rates, lackluster return to office, and overall concerns about an economic slowdown. Infrastructure Capital Advisors CEO Jay Hatfield gives his take on the space in the latest Good Buy or Goodbye.

Hatfield is buying Boston Properties (BXP) because he believes the stock will rally as interest rates fall and that it has an attractive valuation. He also likes the stock because, even though they do have office properties, Hatfield says they tend to cater to sectors that favor work from the office.

A stock Hatfield is avoiding is Prologis (PLD), which owns warehouses. Hatfield says that, unlike office space, warehouse space is "easy to replicate," which means there is a lot of new space coming online. Hatfield also says the stock has a "premium valuation" and that he expects the stock to lag. However, Hatfield says that if interest rates remain high or if there is a recession in the US, you would want to own Prologis because "it's more defensive."

