iRobot stock plunges on report EU will block Amazon deal

Shares of iRobot (IRBT) sank in early trading on Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that a European Union regulator will block Amazon's (AMZN) $1.4 billion bid to buy the Roomba maker, sending the stock sharply lower. Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down what could lie ahead for the deal.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich