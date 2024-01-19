Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,798.98
    +18.04 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,581.43
    +112.82 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,135.71
    +80.06 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.52
    -4.13 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +0.55 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.40
    +7.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    +0.0360 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2682
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1850
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,911.49
    -1,791.77 (-4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.36
    -0.73 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.10 (+1.40%)
     

iRobot stock plunges on report EU will block Amazon deal

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

Shares of iRobot (IRBT) sank in early trading on Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that a European Union regulator will block Amazon's (AMZN) $1.4 billion bid to buy the Roomba maker, sending the stock sharply lower. Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down what could lie ahead for the deal.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich

Advertisement