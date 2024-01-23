Israel Army Says at Least 21 Soldiers Killed in Gaza Incident

Reuters

The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until the second quarter before cutting interest rates, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters, with June seen more likely than May and less easing forecast this year than markets now expect. Since September, economists have broadly expected the first rate cut around mid-2024, but since last month's Fed meeting markets began pricing in a move in March after Chair Jerome Powell said that a discussion of cuts was coming "into view". Only a few days ago, federal funds futures pricing for the first cut shifted to May after at one point markets gave a 90% chance of a move in March, as most recent data and Fed officials' comments cooled early rate cut expectations.