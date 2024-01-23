Advertisement
Israel Army Says at Least 21 Soldiers Killed in Gaza Incident

WSJ

The Israeli military said at least 21 soldiers were killed on Monday when two buildings rigged for demolition in Gaza collapsed after militants fired at a nearby tank. It was the deadliest incident for Israel in the enclave since the start of the war. Photo: Abir Sultan/Shutterstock

