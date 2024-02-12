Jefferies initiates coverage on TKO, cites Netflix-WWE deal

Jefferies is initiating coverage on TKO Group Holdings (TKO) — the parent company of live-sports entertainment empires WWE and UFC — with a Buy rating and price target of $120 per share, citing WWE's streaming partnership with Netflix (NFLX). The WWE is also planning to launch a weekly series on X.com titled WWE Speed.

Yahoo Finance Live examines TKO's catalysts as it maneuvers through these streaming deals.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.