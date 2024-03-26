Johnson & Johnson in talks to acquire Shockwave Medical: WSJ

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is in talks to acquire Shockwave Medical (SWAV), according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Shockwave is a medical device maker that specializes in making cardiovascular products. Given the company's nearly $12 billion market cap, it could be an expensive deal for Johnson & Johnson, though the report says it is possible talks could fall apart.

