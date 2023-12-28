What it will take to keep the S&P 500 rally going

The Magnificent Seven stole the show in 2023—leading the rally and pulling the S&P (^GSPC) higher by more than 23%.

This rally could continue, but the other 493 would have to catch up says Evans May Wealth Managing Partner Brooke May. May states “we think there is some opportunity there, as we’ve seen the breadth of the market improve, meaning more names participating, we think that’s going to give the market another leg up.”

May sees “really good deals and values,” including Charles Schwab (SCHW).

