Key points to focus on in high-yield investing: Strategist

Has the debate on whether the economy is dead set on falling into a recession or if the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing reached its peak? Several leading names, like DoubleLine Capital Founder Jeffrey Gundlach, are certain that recession signals have already gone off, doubting that the central bank would raise rates again. If this were true, it leaves investors wondering what this means for high-yield market investing.

David Forgash, PIMCO Head of Leveraged Credit, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what investors should pay attention to during these times of uncertainty.

Forgash points out favorable terms for investing in high-yield environments: "You can invest in a very resilient portfolio of high-yield credits — Double B's — so just below investment grade, and have a 8-8.5% yield. Which is very attractive if you think about it because the long-term average for this, where defaults are very low for Double B's, it means that you will have some of the highest after-default yields or the highest locked-in yields, really since the Great Financial Crisis."

