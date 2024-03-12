Kohl's stock dips after Q4 same-store sales fall YOY

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) are dropping in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company posted its fourth quarter report. The print revealed comparable store sales fell over 4% year over year. The retailer also missed on revenue expectations, posting $5.71 billion versus an expected $5.73 billion.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills joins the Live show to break down the latest developments for Kohl's and plans to boost revenue, including efforts to increase in-store traffic.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino