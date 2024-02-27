Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,070.03
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,928.67
    -140.56 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,012.83
    +36.58 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.15
    +20.18 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.16
    +0.58 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.50
    +5.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2870
    -0.0120 (-0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2666
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5030
    -0.1490 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    57,158.68
    +4,487.18 (+8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,681.71
    -2.59 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,239.52
    +5.81 (+0.01%)
     

Lowe's sales decline in Q4, warning of consumer slowdowns

2
Madison Mills
·Multimedia Journalist & On-Air Host

Despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat Tuesday morning, retail giant Lowe's (LOW) saw its comparable sales decline 6.2% year-over-year in the quarter. Lowe's cited a slowdown in home renovation projects as a result of the elevated interest rate environment, impacting sales and consumers' home improvement projects.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement