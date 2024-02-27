Lowe's sales decline in Q4, warning of consumer slowdowns

Despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat Tuesday morning, retail giant Lowe's (LOW) saw its comparable sales decline 6.2% year-over-year in the quarter. Lowe's cited a slowdown in home renovation projects as a result of the elevated interest rate environment, impacting sales and consumers' home improvement projects.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Madison Mills breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith