Lucid, APA, stock reaction to Nvidia: After-hour movers

A number of companies released their quarterly reports after the market close on Wednesday.

Lucid (LCID) posted a loss of $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter. Revenue was $157.2 million, which was less than the $178.4 million Wall Street was expecting. In 2024, the company says it expects to make 9,000 vehicles

APA Corporation (APA), the parent of Apache, reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, short of the Street's $1.33 estimate. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil (MRO) reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.69 in the fourth quarter, topped estimates of $0.65.

Nvidia (NVDA) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, sending stocks like Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and C3.ai (AI) higher.

Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian, Ines Ferré, Josh Schafer take a closer look at some of the stocks on the move in after-hours trading.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.